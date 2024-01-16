84% App Taxi Users Face Ride Cancellations Over These Reasons

Representational Image

A new survey has found that nearly 84% of app taxi consumers across India face ride cancellations when drivers are told the destinations and the preferred digital payment method.

A survey by LocalCircles, which received over 44,000 responses from app taxi consumers from 276 districts of India, also found the issue has intensified in the last two years.

64% of respondents in the survey were men, while 36% of respondents were women.

The first question in the survey asked respondents, "What have been some of the major issues you have experienced with app taxis in the last 12 months?" to which 3 out of 4 respondents indicated "drivers cancelling the ride".

Some among the 11,119 respondents to this question gave more than one reason.

62% of people indicated "surge pricing", 48% long waiting time, 29% “vehicle cleanliness”, 23% “cancellation charges”, 8% driver “courteousness”, 6% indicated “safety issues”, and 12% other unspecified issues.

The survey next asked respondents, “When did your app taxi drivers cancel the ride or requested you to do the same?”.

Out of 10,948 respondents to this question, as many as 37% indicated “upon finding out the destination”, 5% “upon finding out that the payment will not be in cash but digital”, 42% cited both the earlier reasons, and 9% citied other reasons.

In aggregate, 84% of respondents faced cancellations either due to destination or due to not wanting to pay in cash, or both reasons, while only 5% stated that they had not faced any problems and 2% did not give any clear reason.

The survey noted that, compared to 2022, more users now face issues like ride cancellations due to digital payments or inconvenient destinations.