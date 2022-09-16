8 Years After Marriage, Wife Finds Out Husband Used To Be A Woman

They were formally married in 2014 and went to Kashmir for their honeymoon. (Representational)

A 40-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodara was shocked to find that her husband, to whom she had been married for 8 years, used to be a woman and had undergone a gender-reassignment surgery.

In the first information report (FIR) filed in the Gotri police station, Sheetal accused Viraj Vardhan (earlier Vijayta) of "unnatural sex" and cheating. She also named his family members in the FIR.

According to The Times Of India, Sheetal told the police that she met Viraj Vardhan through a matrimonial website nine years ago. Her former husband died in a road accident, leaving her with her daughter who was 14-years-old at the time.

They were formally married in 2014 in the presence of family members and even went to Kashmir for their honeymoon. "However, the man didn't consummate the marriage and kept giving excuses for many days. When she pressured him, he claimed that an accident that he had suffered while in Russia some years ago rendered him incapable of having sex," said the police as reported by the newspaper.

The accused reassured the woman that he would make a full-recovery post a minor surgery.

In January 2020, he told her that he wanted to have surgery for obesity. However, he later revealed that he had undergone a gender reassignment surgery while he was away.

He allegedly began to have "unnatural sex" with the woman and threatened her that she would face terrible consequences if she revealed the truth to anyone, reported India Today.

The accused, who is a resident of Delhi, has been brought to Vadodara, said Gotri police inspector, MK Gurjar.