Eight people were trapped in the landslide in Uttarakhand.

A rescue operation is underway after a landslide in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district leaves 8 people trapped in the rubble.

While four of the bodies have been extracted and an injured has been shifted to the hospital, search is on for three more at the landslide location in Kot village near Buda Kedar area.

The landslide is reported a day after a bus fell into a gorge in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Two people died and 34 others were injured in the accident.



