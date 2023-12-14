8 Months After Manipur Violence, Victims' Bodies Airlifted From Imphal Morgue

The bodies were airlifted from Imphal by Air Force choppers.

Over 8 months after ethnic clashes shook Manipur, the unclaimed bodies of the victims of violence have been shifted from morgues in Imphal to districts in the state for proper burial, sources told NDTV today.

The bodies of 64 victims of the violence, which had been lying unclaimed in the morgue for several months, were moved as per directions of the Supreme Court so that the victims could receive a proper burial.

In a coordinated effort between the Centre and state government, the bodies of victims were moved out of the morgues early Thursday morning under heavy security cover of central forces. They were then airlifted from Imphal by Air Force choppers to the Kangpokpi district. At least 19 bodies have been sent to the district so far, sources said.

In a similar operation, 41 bodies will be moved to Churachandpur district, the region worst-affected by the violence. Bodies kept in morgues outside Imphal will also be shifted in a similar manner.

Last month, the Supreme Court had directed the Manipur government to make arrangements for the dignified burial of the unidentified victims of the ethnic violence. The bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, had ordered the government to ensure "decent and dignified burial" after to the unidentified and unclaimed bodies.

The order came on the basis of a report prepared by a committee to review the humanitarian aspect of the Manipur violence including compensation and rehabilitation of victims.

In its report, the committee report stated that 175 dead bodies were yet to be buried in the state, out of which 169 were identified. Of the rest, 81 were claimed by the relatives, 88 were unclaimed and the remaining six were unidentified.

The report also said that the Manipur government had recognised nine sites for cremations or burials but claimed civil society organisations were stopping the families from accepting the bodies.

Over 180 people were killed after ethnic clashes broke out between Manipur's Kuki and Meitei communities on May 3.