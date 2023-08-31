8-Month-Old Girl Slammed To The Ground By Mentally Challenged UP Man, Dies

An eight-month-old girl died after she was allegedly picked up and thrown on the ground by a mentally disturbed man here on Thursday, an official said.

Vaishali, a native of Hardoi, was waiting for a train at the railway station with her eight-month-old daughter on Thursday morning. The woman had made the child Preeti sleep on a bedsheet spread when an unknown person came and sat there. Later, he threw the infant forcefully on the ground, inspector in-charge of Government Railway Police (GRP), Rehan Khan, told PTI.

Hearing the scream of the woman, the police personnel present there arrested the accused, who was later identified as Ashok Kumar, from the spot. They also rushed the girl to a government hospital for treatment from where she was sent to a medical college. The girl, who was in a critical condition, died during treatment, Mr Khan added.

In the initial interrogation, the accused appeared to be mentally disturbed, police said. The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem, said Mr Khan, adding that the matter is being investigated.

