8,063 New Coronavirus Cases In Mumbai, 27% Higher Than Yesterday

Currently, there are 29,819 active cases of coronavirus in Mumbai. (File)

Mumbai reported 8,063 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 27% higher than yesterday. With this, the total cases count has increased to 7,99,520, according to a bulletin by civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The Covid-related fatality count stands at 16,377 in the city as no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Besides, 503 people were either cured discharged or recovered from the infection during this period, pushing the city's recovery count to 7,50,736.

Currently, there are 29,819 active cases in the city.

In total, 47,410 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, of which 8,063 were found to be positive.

Mumbai had reported 6,347 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and 5,631 on Friday. The city added 22,229 new cases last month, about three times more than the 6,971 cases detected in November.

In the past two days, the civic body has changed the coronavirus reporting method, state minister Aaditya Thackeray said, stating that the number of asymptomatic patients, hospital beds and oxygen-supported beds being occupied have been added to the bulletin "to avoid unnecessary panic".

"Fear and panic kept aside, extreme caution and Covid Appropriate Behaviour is a must as we are in the midst of the third wave," said Mr Thackeray in a tweet.

In the past 2 days BMC has changed the reporting method: added number of asymptomatic patients/ hosp beds/O2 beds being occupied to avoid unnecessary panic.

Fear and panic kept aside, extreme caution and Covid Appropriate Behaviour is a must as we are in the midst of the 3rd wave https://t.co/au3MmWnhpf — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 2, 2022

Most virus cases so far in Maharashtra have been reported from Mumbai and Pune, according to the state's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

On Saturday, Maharashtra had reported 9,170 new coronavirus cases and seven Covid-related deaths. Besides, six new Omicron cases were also reported, all from Pune.