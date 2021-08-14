India At 75: When And Where To Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his eighth successive Independence Day speech. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his eighth successive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort this year. And this will be the second consecutive year when the historic day will be celebrated under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Modi is expected to begin his speech around 7:30 am, shortly after hoisting the national flag. His address to the nation marks the 75th Independence Day will be broadcast live by the national broadcaster Doordarshan.

But there are several other ways in which you can watch the event and hear the prime minister's address. His speech can be watched live on NDTV 24X7 and NDTV India television channels. Those with smartphones or computers can visit www.ndtv.com for live streaming of the event.

PM Modi's address will be keenly watched this year as it comes just two months after the devastating second wave of the pandemic in April-May. Also, there would be curiosity about whether he announces more roadmaps for the country to get fully vaccinated by the December 2021 deadline promised by his government.

During the previous years, the prime minister focused on social welfare and their schemes run by his government and the country's security. While the pandemic has brought significant economic issues to a majority of people, it has also opened opportunities for the Indian economy to grow.

Another major aspect of the prime minister's speech is likely to be the government's plans to mitigate the problems faced by the people and the changing world order and India's place in it.