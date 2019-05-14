710 Companies Of Central Forces To Be Deployed In Bengal On Polling Day

West Bengal has witnessed violence in the previous phases of national polling. (FILE PHOTO)

As many as 710 companies of central forces will be deployed in West Bengal for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 after the state witnessed violence in the previous phases of national polling, Vivek Dubey, Special Police observer for West Bengal, said.

For the penultimate phase which went to polls on May 12, 713 companies of Central forces were deployed to ensure peaceful voting in the state.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India had removed Bankura District Magistrate Uma Shankar in the aftermath of violence during polls.

On Sunday, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was severely injured in a clash with Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers a outside polling booth in Bankura. Bricks were thrown during the clash in which the worker suffered multiple injuries.

Nine parliamentary constituencies including Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar will vote in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal on May 19.

