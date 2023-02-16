70% Indians Likely To Buy Influencer-Endorsed Products: Report

The survey was carried out by the Advertising Standards Council of India.

Social media influencers have a significant impact on the advertising industry, says a report by the Advertising Standards Council of India. The report suggests seven out of ten people are likely to buy a product endorsed by an influencer and 90 per cent respondents bought at least one product based on influencer endorsement.

The survey was carried out by the Advertising Standards Council of India with 820 respondents above the age of 18 across metros, mini metros and small towns.

Transparency and honesty about brand associations emerged as the number one reason for influencer trust, followed by relatable content and personal stories.

On the other hand, lack of transparency, repetitive content and over-promotions caused audiences to stay away. Interestingly, both brands and influencers gain through partnerships. While 58 per cent of the respondents think that an influencer becomes more trustworthy if he or she endorses a brand, 64 per cent of respondents think that a brand becomes more trustworthy if an influencer endorses it.

The "Influencer Trust Report" also mentions that social media influencers are trusted by 79 per cent of respondents. While 30 per cent have total trust in them, 49 per cent trust them somewhat.

Overall, the report not only emphasises on the impact influencers have in the advertising industry, but also the faith people have in advertising altogether: 91 per cent of respondents trust advertising, with 42 per cent having complete trust and 49 per cent trusting advertising somewhat.