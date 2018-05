The girl was found at a secluded spot in an unconscious state. (File)

A seven-year-old girl was raped by an unidentified person and found in a serious condition in Rausar Kothi village in Shahjahanpur, police said.The girl had gone to attend a wedding in the village and was sleeping with other children when she was picked up by the accused and taken to a secluded spot and raped, Circle Officer (City), Sumit Shukla said today.The girl was later left at the door in an unconscious state and was found there this morning, the Circle Officer said, adding that she has been admitted in a hospital in a serious condition. A case has been registered and investigations are on, the Circle Officer added.