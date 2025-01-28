6 Dead, 50 Injured After Platform Collapses During Religious Event In UP

Six people have died and more than 50 others were injured after a bamboo platform erected during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat collapsed under the weight of the people.

According to police, the Jain community in Baraut had organised a 'Laddoo Mahotsav' today and hundreds of people reached a temple to offer laddoo. A bamboo platform had been erected for the devotees. This platform collapsed under the weight of the people.

Baghpat police chief Arpit Vijayvargiya said police and ambulance reached the spot soon after the incident and rushed the injured to the hospital. While those with minor wounds have been administered first aid and sent home, others with more serious injuries are being treated.

District Magistrate Asmita Lal said the local Jain community had been observing 'Laddoo Mahotsav' annually for 30 years. "A wooden structure collapsed and about 40 people were injured. Twenty people have been administered first aid and sent home, others are under treatment."

Rakesh Jain, who was among the devotees, said the platform is erected every year during the festival to mark the nirvana of Jain deity Adinatha. "The priests went to offer laddoos and the platform collapsed, along with hundreds of devotees on it."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed anguish over the incident and asked officials to reach the spot and speed up relief work. His office added that the Chief Minister has prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.