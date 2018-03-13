680 People Stuck In Arunachal's Icy Mountain Pass, Then Came The Cavalry One of the rescued civilians was a one-and-a-half-year-old child who was having difficulty in breathing as their vehicle got stuck in heavy snow near Sela Pass in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

Share EMAIL PRINT Soldiers carry a woman after vehicles got stranded in heavy snowfall near Arunachal's Tawang Itanagar: Some 680 people including locals and tourists who got stranded in unexpected heavy snowfall near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh have been rescued by army teams in an operation that lasted through Monday night. The people were travelling in 320 vehicles when day-long snowfall pounded them near the high-altitude Sela Pass where temperatures drop to ice cold levels and could trigger frost bite in no time.



One of the rescued civilians was a one-and-a-half-year-old child who was having difficulty in breathing, and a 70-year-old tourist whose blood pressure had increased to dangerous levels. Some critically ill people were first stabilised at a medical post and later evacuated.



On getting information that the people were stranded in the icy mountains, 13,000 feet above sea level, three rescue teams were sent from the nearest army base at Baisakhi, 25 kilometres away.

Soldiers push a truck that got stranded in heavy snowfall near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh



Another two teams led by Captain Tarun Singh Guleria and Captain Lavanya Sharma were sent to rescue civilians stranded south of Sela Pass. They evacuated 280 people and 132 vehicles till late in the evening.

The rescue operations were difficult due to low light in cold conditions



Last year in March, army teams had rescued 127 people who got stuck at the same location due to sudden heavy snowfall.





