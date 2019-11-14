66 Delhi Metro Stations To Sell Trade Fair Tickets From November 14 To 27

Tickets for business and general days can be purchased from Customer Care Centres from 8 am to 4 pm

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start selling at 66 selected metro stations India International Trade Fair (IITF) entry tickets for business days from November 14 to 19 and general public days from November 19 to 27.

It is to be noted that no ITTF tickets will be available for sale at Pragati Maidan metro station this year.

Tickets can be purchased from the following stations:

Line 1 (Red Line) -- New Bus Adda, Mohan Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala.

Line 2 (Yellow Line) -- Samaypur Badli, Jahangir Puri, Azadpur, G.T.B Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, INA, Hauz Khas, Saket, Huda City Centre.

Line 3 (Blue Line) -- Noida Electronic City, Noida Sector-52, Noida City Centre, Noida Sector -15, Akshardham, Indraprastha, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, R.K. Ashram, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Shadipur, Kirti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Subhash Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar East, Dwarka Mor.

Line 4 (Blue Line) -- Vaishali, Kaushambi, Anand Vihar, Karkarduma, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar.

Line 5 (Green Line) -- Ashok Park Main, Peeragarhi, Mundka, Bus Stand (Pandit Shree Ram Sharma)

Line 6 (Violet Line) -- Kashmere Gate, Delhi Gate, I.T.O, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji Mandir, Govind Puri, Badarpur Border, Escort Mujesar.

Line 7 (Pink Line) -- Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus, Sarojini Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Welcome, Shiv Vihar.

Line 8 (Magenta Line) -- Janakpuri West, Munirka, Botanical Garden.

Airport Express Line -- Dwarka Sector-21.

Trade fair tickets for both business and general days can be purchased from Customer Care Centres of these metro stations from 8 am to 4 pm. However, at Indraprastha, I.T.O and Mandi House, tickets would be sold from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm only.

To cater to the rush during the IITF, additional ticketing counters, guards, officers and staff will be deployed at the Pragati Maidan metro station and other stations as required.

For business days visitors, the tickets will be priced at Rs 500. For general public visitors, tickets will be available at Rs 60 for adults and Rs 40 for children on weekdays. On weekends or holiday, the rates will increase to Rs 120 for adults and Rs 60 for children.

