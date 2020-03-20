62-Year-Old Rana Kapoor 'Easily Susceptible' To Coronavirus In Jail: Lawyer

Rana Kapoor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case (File)

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested in a money laundering case, is "easily susceptible" to getting infected by the coronavirus in prison, his lawyer told a court in Mumbai on Friday.

Rana Kapoor, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) earlier this month, was remanded in judicial custody till April 2 as the investigating agency did not seek his further remand.

The CBI, meanwhile, obtained a production warrant against him in another case.

As his earlier remand ended, the ED produced the 62-year-old Rana Kapoor, former chief of the beleaguered Yes Bank, before a Mumbai court.

When the judge asked if he had any complaints, Rana Kapoor said he has been suffering from asthma for the last six-seven years, has low immunity, and he was in acute depression.

Advocate Abad Ponda, his lawyer, said a person with low immunity is "easily susceptible" to being infected by the coronavirus.

"The virus is spreading very fast... It is a very precarious situation. If he goes there (to the jail) he might catch something which is very very serious," the lawyer said, requesting that Rana Kapoor should be kept in a larger cell.

The court asked the jail authorities to take proper care and provide him with medicines as per the advice of the medical officer.