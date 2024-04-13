6-Year-Old Boy Falls In Borewell In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, Rescue Ops On

The borewell in which the 6-year-old boy fell and is presently trapped is 6 cm in diameter.

A six-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in an agricultural field in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, officials said on Friday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rewa, Anil Sonkar said, "This borewell in which the six-year-old boy fell and is presently trapped is 6 cm in diameter."

"The child fell into the borewell while playing. The locals informed the police, after which the rescue team reached the spot and launched an operation to bring him out. Two earth-movers have been pressed into service as part of the ongoing rescue work," he added.

He informed further that a parallel pit was in the process of being dug so that the trapped six-year-old could be brought out safely.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Rescue of the 6-year-old child who fell in an open borewell, going on in Rewa. (12.04) pic.twitter.com/r4ylstwb5h — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 13, 2024

"A rescue team from Varanasi will also reach the spot shortly. We are trying to identify the exact location of the boy. We are hopeful that he will be rescued very soon," he said.

Further details are awaited.



