6 Men Detained At Train Station In Punjab, Weapons Found: Police

Punjab police said the men were on board Pooja Express, going from Jammu to Ajmer

Six men have been detained in Punjab's Pathankot railway station amid reports by intelligence agencies that some terrorists are trying to carry out attacks in Delhi. The men were travelling in the Pooja Express from Jammu to Ajmer in Rajasthan, when security forces stopped the train at Pathankot late on Sunday and took them into custody for questioning, the Punjab police said.

A police team from Jammu and Kashmir along with intelligence officers are interrogating the suspects.

The men were planning to carry out terror attacks in the national capital and elsewhere, a police officer said, adding some weapons and explosives have been recovered from them.

The security forces are on alert in Pathankot and Gurdaspur in Punjab as terrorists have targeted these areas in the past.

An Indian Air Force base in Pathankot was attacked by terrorists in January 2016. Seven people were killed in the attack.

Before the attack on the air base, terrorists had carried out an attack on Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district in July 2015. Three Pakistani terrorists had entered from the border. Six people, including the three terrorists, were killed in the attack.