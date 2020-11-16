6 Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh

The car they were travelling in fell into a culvert in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar.

At least six persons of a family were killed, while three others were injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a culvert in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district on Monday.

According to the police, all of them were going to Bihar for a 'Mundan' ceremony when the car fell into the culvert on Madhubaniya Bazaar road.

"A car met with an accident on the culvert, killing six persons on the spot and injuring three others. The family was going to Bihar for the Mundan ceremony of a kid," Siddharthnagar senior police official Ram Tripathi said.

The injured persons have been shifted to the hospital. However, the condition of a four-year-old boy, who was among the injured, is serious, Mr Tripathi added.