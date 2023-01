The blast occurred in the Narwal area of Jammu.

Six people were injured in two blasts in Jammu this morning, police said, raising concerns over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in view of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The blast occurred in the Narwal area of Jammu. It's too early to determine the nature of the blast, said officials.

Security has been enhanced following the blasts and vehicles are being checked.