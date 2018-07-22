6 Dead, 4 Injured After Truck Falls On Them In Uttar Pradesh

At least 6 people were killed and 4 others injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh (Representational)

At least six people were killed and four others injured when the driver of a trailer-truck lost control over the vehicle and it fell on them in Jalalpur market today, police said.

The accident took place on the Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway at around 9.30 am today.

"A trailer-truck fell on the people after the driver lost control over the vehicle," said Circle Officer (city) Nripendra.

"So far, identity of three deceased persons have been established. They have been identified as Ajay Singh (40), Anwar (51) and Munna (30). The identity of the rest of the deceased is being ascertained," he said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.