6 Dead, 4 Injured After Truck Falls On Them In Uttar Pradesh

The accident took place on the Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway at around 9.30 am today.

All India | | Updated: July 22, 2018 15:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
6 Dead, 4 Injured After Truck Falls On Them In Uttar Pradesh

At least 6 people were killed and 4 others injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh (Representational)

Jaunpur: 

At least six people were killed and four others injured when the driver of a trailer-truck lost control over the vehicle and it fell on them in Jalalpur market today, police said.

The accident took place on the Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway at around 9.30 am today.

"A trailer-truck fell on the people after the driver lost control over the vehicle," said Circle Officer (city) Nripendra.

"So far, identity of three deceased persons have been established. They have been identified as Ajay Singh (40), Anwar (51) and Munna (30). The identity of the rest of the deceased is being ascertained," he said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

6 killed on lucknow-varanasi highwaytruck accident in uttar pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVTrain StatusCancerSensexPNR StatusMarketBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytmNew 100 Rupee Note

................................ Advertisement ................................