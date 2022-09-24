5G Services To Be Launched In India By PM Modi on October 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India at an October 1 event, the government's National Broadband Mission tweeted today.

"Taking India's digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon'ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress; Asia's largest technology exhibition," it said.

India Mobile Congress (IMC), which claims to be the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, is jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).