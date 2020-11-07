55.22% Turnout In Bihar Final Phase, Marginally Lower Than 56.66% Of 2015

The threat of coronavirus could not affect voting even in the third and final phase of Bihar state elections, with 55.22 per cent people turning up to vote -- just a shade lower than the 56.66 per cent in 2015. The election will be crucial for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth straight term. The Chief Minister, who is facing challenge from opposition's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and ally-turned rival Chirag Paswan, in a last minute shock announcement, said this would be his last announcement.