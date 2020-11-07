55.22% Turnout In Bihar Final Phase, Marginally Lower Than 56.66% Of 2015

55.22% Turnout In Bihar Final Phase, Marginally Lower Than 56.66% Of 2015
New Delhi:

The threat of coronavirus could not affect voting even in the third and final phase of Bihar state elections, with 55.22 per cent people turning up to vote -- just a shade lower than the 56.66 per cent in 2015. The election will be crucial for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth straight term. The Chief Minister, who is facing challenge from opposition's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and ally-turned rival Chirag Paswan, in a last minute shock announcement, said this would be his last announcement.

Newsbeep

Comments
Bihar Assembly Election 2020

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india