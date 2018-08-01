50% Of Cases Being Filed By Blackmailers, Says Green Court

The observation was made by a bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel

The National Green Tribunal took today strong note of frivolous petitions being filed in the name of environment and said 50 per cent of the cases were filed by blackmailers.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the tribunal would deal with only those cases which have an important question relating to environment and ecology.

"Nowadays 50 per cent of cases are of blackmailers...Earlier, we used to issue notices...But now we are not issuing notices and disposing of the cases," Justice Goel observed.

The observation came while disposing of a plea seeking a stay on the construction of 70-storey Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir in Mathura by ISKCON and asked the petitioner to approach authorities for its grievances.

The green panel noted that 'Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir' being built by ISKCON had all the requisite approvals.

The plea filed by one Manikesh Chaturvedi had alleged that construction of 'Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir' by ISKCON in the vicinity of Yamuna would harm the environment and also impact the ground water level in the area.

Advertisement

When completed, Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir will be the tallest religious monument in the world, it is claimed.

To be built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, it will be one of the most expensively built temples in the world by ISKCON Bangalore.

The temple will rise to a height of about 700 ft, with a built-up area of 5,40,000 sq ft, according to the petitioner.

A look-alike of the verdant forests of Vrindavan is planned to be recreated around this magnificent temple. It will be spread over a sprawling 26 acres. It will consist of the twelve forests of Braj, with varieties of lush vegetation, lakes with lotuses and water falls.

The project is set in 62 acres of land and will include parking in 12 acres and a helipad.