The incident happened on March 24, said police. (Representational)

A 5-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a man in Delhi's Bawana area. The incident happened on March 24. After the murder, the man hid the girl's body in a factory, said police.

The man lured the girl into going with him, said police. He was captured taking the girl away in CCTV footage. After raping the girl, the accused murdered her and hid her body in a factory.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, said police.