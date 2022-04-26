5 Things To Know About Prashant Kishor-Congress Saga

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala earlier today said party chief Sonia Gandhi has formed an "empowered action group" for the 2024 general elections, and invited Mr Kishor to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. "...We appreciate his efforts and suggestion given to party," Mr Surjewala tweeted.

Mr Kishor, in his presentation to the Congress leadership, suggested the party should fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, and it should form alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra, which Rahul Gandhi agreed. Mr Kishor is learnt to have said the Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha seats in 2024.

"I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," Mr Kishor tweeted, referring to the empowered action group, or EAG.

There was big resistance from a section of leaders on Mr Kishor being invited to join the Congress, not just on ideological grounds, but also over his links to political rivals like Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.