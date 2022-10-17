Justice DY Chandrachud To Take Oath As Chief Justice On Nov 9: 5 Points

Justice Chandrachud, who is the son of the longest serving Chief Justice YV Chandrachud (Feb 1978-July 1985), succeeds Justice UU Lalit. Once he takes over, this will be the first time in the Supreme Court's history that both a father and son would have held the post.

Justice Chandrachud, who sees dissent as the "safety valve of democracy", was part of several Constitution benches and landmark verdicts of the top court including on matters relating to the Ayodhya land dispute and right to privacy.

The CJI-designate was part of the benches that delivered path-breaking judgments on decriminalising same-sex relations after it partially struck down Section 377 of the IPC, validity of the Aadhaar scheme and Sabarimala issue.

A bench headed by him expanded the scope of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and the corresponding rules to include unmarried women for abortion between 20-24 weeks of pregnancy.