5 Points About Gyanesh Kumar, New Election Commissioner

Mr Kumar, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre, was a secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation under Home Minister Amit Shah. He retired in February.

Mr Kumar was a part of the team that worked on scrapping special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

He was also secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. When he was with the Cooperation Ministry, the Centre had enforced the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) (Amendment) Act, 2023, and set up three pan-India cooperative organisations.

When the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power, Mr Kumar was the joint secretary of defence production in the Defence Ministry. He worked there from 2007 to 2012.