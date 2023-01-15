5 Pics: Motorcycle Stunts, Military Parades At Army Day Event In Bengaluru

Bengaluru:
An ASC Tornadoes team member performs a motorcycle stunt during Army Day celebrations.
The Army Day Parade was held in Bengaluru this morning, featuring a spectacular display of horse-mounted parade, a daredevil motorcycle display, skydiving by paratroopers, and fly past by the Army Aviation Helicopters and Sukhoi Aeroplanes. Here are a few glimpses from the military event:
A contingent of Army Engineers marches past during Army Day celebrations.
Army aircrafts fly-past during Army Day celebrations.
Special Forces commandos march past during Army Day celebrations.
Army Band performs during Army Day celebrations.
Featured Video Of The Day
Army Day Today, Parade Moves Out Of Delhi In A First Since 1949