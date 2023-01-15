5 Pics: Motorcycle Stunts, Military Parades At Army Day Event In Bengaluru

An ASC Tornadoes team member performs a motorcycle stunt during Army Day celebrations.

The Army Day Parade was held in Bengaluru this morning, featuring a spectacular display of horse-mounted parade, a daredevil motorcycle display, skydiving by paratroopers, and fly past by the Army Aviation Helicopters and Sukhoi Aeroplanes. Here are a few glimpses from the military event:

A contingent of Army Engineers marches past during Army Day celebrations.

Army aircrafts fly-past during Army Day celebrations.

Special Forces commandos march past during Army Day celebrations.

Army Band performs during Army Day celebrations.