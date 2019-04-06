5 Men Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Woman In Jharkhand

The five men took the woman away from her home on June 6, 2016 and raped her. (Representational)

A Jamtara court in Jharkhand Friday sentenced five men to 20 years of imprisonment in a 2016 rape case of a woman.

Additional District Judge (First) Kamal Kumar Srivastav also fined the convicts of varying amounts up to Rs 15,000.

According to police, the five men forcibly took the woman, in her 20s, away from her home on June 6, 2016, when she was alone. They raped her on the outskirts of the village under Bagdehari police station limits of Jamtara district.

The woman narrated her ordeal to her family members, following which an case was filed.

