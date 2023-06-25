5 Killed, Several Injured In Bus And Car Collision In Tamil Nadu

According to the officials, a government bus and a car collided near the Vaiyampatti village in the Manapparai taluka of Tiruchirappalli district.

The government bus fell into a 10-feet-deep ditch in attempt to avoid collision. (Representational)

Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu:

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in a road accident in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu, said officials on Sunday.

They also added that five people were killed on the spot while 34 were injured in the accident.

During the investigation it was revealed that the car travelling towards Trichy on the national highway near Manapparai in Trichy district lost control due to a burst tyre and went on to collide with the government bus," said the officials.

They also said that the government bus was coming from the Dindigul district in the opposite direction and that in an attempt to avoid the collision, fell into a 10-feet-deep ditch, added officials.

Trichy District Superintendent of Police, Sujith Kumar confirmed the deaths over the phone to ANI.

