7 Killed In Explosion At Tamil Nadu Fireworks Factory, Owner Among Dead

Cuddalore fireworks factory: Police are investigating what led to the explosion

Seven people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, 190 km from state capital Chennai. Four others suffered critical injuries. The factory owner also died in the explosion, the police said.

Visuals show shell-shocked people crying near the debris of a concrete structure that collapsed in the explosion. Bodies could be seen lying around. A crowd has also gathered at the accident site.

"It is a licenced unit near Kattumannarkoil. All of them were workers. Investigation is on into whether they were making country-made bombs and whether they were using only permitted explosives," Cuddalore Superintendent of Police Sree Abhinav told NDTV.

The industrial accident happened at a time when the state government has allowed industries to resume work with 100 per cent workforce amid the coronavirus crisis.

The fireworks sector missed their peak manufacturing season ahead of Diwali due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The fireworks capital of India, Sivakasi, is also in Tamil Nadu.