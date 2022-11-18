5 Killed, 4 Injured In Horrific Car Accident On Mumbai-Pune Highway

All the three injured have been admitted to the MGM Hospital.

Five people were killed and four injured in a horrific road accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway last night.

A Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car in which the victims were travelling from Pune to Mumbai rammed into a truck from behind at around 11:30 pm last night. The collision was so severe that four people died on the spot. The car was badly damaged.

The accident happened near Khopoli in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. All the three injured have been admitted to the MGM Hospital.

"The car was going from Pune to Mumbai when it hit the truck from the rear around 12 am. There were nine occupants in the car. While four persons died on the spot, another one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital," an official of Khopoli police station said. All the victims were men, while one of the four injured is a woman, he said.

Preliminary probe indicated that the driver of the car lost control, due to which the vehicle hit the truck. An offence was registered against the driver and further investigation is underway, police said.