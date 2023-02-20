5 Indians Held Captive By Firm In Tiny Room In Myanmar; Rescued

The Gujarat resident somehow managed to call his father and informed him. (Representational)

Four people from Uttar Pradesh and a 20-year-old man from Gujarat's Gir Somnath district were rescued from a tiny room in Myanmar where they were held captive by a company involved in fraudulent practices, said the state government on Monday.

The other youngsters held captive, four of them from Uttar Pradesh, were also rescued.

With the help of immigration authorities from India and Myanmar, the man, Nirav Bamrotiya, was rescued from Yangon city in the neighbouring country and brought back safely to his hometown by the Gir Somnath police, said a Gujarat government release.

The 20-year-old, a resident of Pipalva village under Talala taluka of Gir Somnath district, first went to Dubai through an agent in September last year to work in a private firm. After three months, another agent approached him and offered to facilitate a "high-paying" job in Thailand, it said.

However, the agent took him to Yangon city instead of Thailand and asked him to work for a company that was involved in fraudulent practices, said the release.

When Nirav Bamrotiya refused to work, company owners locked him and seven other youngsters - four from Uttar Pradesh and three from Indonesia - in a small room, it said.

The Gujarat resident somehow managed to call his father Jagmal Bamrotiya and shared details of his ordeal. Jagmal Bamrotiya immediately approached the Gir Somnath police with the location and other relevant details of his son, said the release.

On directions of Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, police collected the required information and shared it with Indian immigration authorities, which then contacted their counterparts in Myanmar.

Nirav Bamrotiya and the seven other captives were eventually rescued by the immigration authorities, said the state government.

The Gujarat native first arrived at Kolkata from Yangon and then reached his village via Ahmedabad on Sunday, said the release.

Nirav Bamrotiya's family has thanked the Gujarat police for their prompt response to their request to free him.

