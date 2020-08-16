5-Foot Crocodile Found Lurking Under Public Bench In Gujarat

The crocodile was rescued and handed over to the forest department

Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) today rescued a five-feet-long crocodile from Rajmahal Road in the state's Vadodara district.

Early in the morning, residents of the area spotted the crocodile under a public bench and informed officials who then alerted the forest department.

"We received a phone call around 6 am from residents of this area that a four to five-feet-long crocodile has been seen under a public bench. Two volunteers were immediately sent to the site and we alerted the forest department," Raj Bhawsar, Founder of the GSPCA said.

Volunteers rescued the crocodile without causing any harm and handed the reptile over to officials from the forest department, Mr Bhawsar added.

"Due to the rain, wild animals sometimes come out in the open. We request people to call us if they spot a wild animal in their localities. We will come and make sure the animal is taken away safely. Our helpline numbers, 9825011117 and 9825711118, are operational round the clock, all days of the week," Mr Bhawsar said.