5 Facts On Bhojpuri Actor Akanksha Dubey, Who Was Found Dead In UP Today

Akanksha Dubey was 25 years old at the time of her death. She was born on October 21, 1997.

A popular media personality, she had 1.7 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly posted photos and 'reels'.

Akanksha Dubey was in Sarnath for a film shoot, according to police.

She was rumored to be dating fellow Bhojpuri actor and singer Samar Singh, with whom she has also collaborated professionally. He condoled her death on Instagram, posting "Nishabd (Speechless)...RIP #akankshadubey"