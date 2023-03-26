5 Facts On Bhojpuri Actor Akanksha Dubey, Who Was Found Dead In UP Today

Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey was found dead in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath on Sunday, police said. Cops suspect that the model-turned-actor died by suicide, but no note has been recovered so far.
Here are 5 facts on Akanksha Dubey:
Akanksha Dubey was 25 years old at the time of her death. She was born on October 21, 1997.
A popular media personality, she had 1.7 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly posted photos and 'reels'.
Akanksha Dubey was in Sarnath for a film shoot, according to police.
She was rumored to be dating fellow Bhojpuri actor and singer Samar Singh, with whom she has also collaborated professionally. He condoled her death on Instagram, posting "Nishabd (Speechless)...RIP #akankshadubey"
She was expected to release a song called "Aara" with popular singer Pawan Singh later today.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)
