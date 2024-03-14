5 Facts About Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Appointed As Election Commissioner

New Delhi:
Sukhbir Singh Sandhu was today appointed as one of two new election commissioners.
Former bureaucrat Sukhbir Singh Sandhu was on Thursday appointed as one of the new Election Commissioners, with the other being Gyanesh Kumar, by a panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Here are 5 facts about Sukhbir Singh Sandhu:
Born in 1963, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu is a 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Uttarakhand cadre.
A graduate of Medicine from Amritsar's Government Medical College, Mr Sandhu also holds a Master's Degree in History from Guru Nanak Dev University.
Mr Sandhu previously served as the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand and before that, he held key positions such as Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
He has also had stints as additional secretary in the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, and as secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
Mr Sandhu holds a law degree and has authored papers on topics including 'Urban Reforms' and 'Municipal Management and Capacity Building'. He was conferred with the President's Medal for contributions while serving as Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation in Ludhiana.