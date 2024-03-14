5 Facts About Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Appointed As Election Commissioner

Born in 1963, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu is a 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Uttarakhand cadre.

A graduate of Medicine from Amritsar's Government Medical College, Mr Sandhu also holds a Master's Degree in History from Guru Nanak Dev University.

Mr Sandhu previously served as the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand and before that, he held key positions such as Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

He has also had stints as additional secretary in the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, and as secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.