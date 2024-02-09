5 Facts About Mauris Noronha, Who Killed Mumbai Politician On Facebook Live

Mumbai:
Mauris Noronha described himself as a philanthropist.
Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, was shot dead during a Facebook live session with the attacker, Mauris Noronha, who subsequently turned the gun on himself.
Known as "Mauris bhai" in Mumbai's Borivali, Noronha presented himself on social media as an award-winning social worker, a Covid warrior, and a philanthropist.
Noronha had organised a trip to the Infant Jesus shrine in Nashik for the local residents, scheduled for February 10. This planned pilgrimage was mentioned by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during the ill-fated Facebook Live streaming.
On January 29, Noronha posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page that read, "You can't defeat a man who doesn't care about pain, loss, disrespect, heartbreak and rejection."
In 2022, Mauris Noronha faced serious legal troubles when the police issued a lookout notice for him. The charges included blackmailing, raping, cheating, and threatening a 48-year-old woman.
Although the allegations dated back to 2014, the complaint was lodged in 2022, leading to Noronha's arrest in connection with the case.