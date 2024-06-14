5 Facts About Matka King - Vijay Varma's Upcoming Show

Streaming giant Prime Video, earlier this year, announced its 2024 slate of 69 titles, including brand new shows such as Varun Dhawan's Citadel: Honey Bunny, Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae and Bhumi Pednekar's Daldal among other. Vijay Varma's show Matka King is also a part of the line-up. The poster of the show was released by the makers recently and it features the lead actor Vijay Varma intensely looking into the camera.

He plays the role of an enterprising cotton trader. "Ready to place our bet. Matka King on Prime soon but filming now," read the caption on the official poster.

Here's everything you need to know about the show Matka King:

The official synopsis of Matka King describes it as a "fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed Matka. His game takes the city by storm, democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite," stated news agency ANI.

Besides Vijay Varma, the show will feature Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles.

The show, which is currently in the production stage, has been backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Nagraj Manjule along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani under the banner of Roy Kapur Films.

The series is being directed by Nagraj and it has been written by Abhay Koranne, along with Nagraj Manjule.

Matka King director Nagraj Manjule's impressive film credits include Sairat, Fandry and Jhund, featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in the whodunit Murder Mubarak. Before that he starred in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Jaane Jaan alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor starred in the smash hit series Dahaad and he also featured in the series Kaalkoot last year. Vijay is best known for starring in films such as Darlings, Gully Boy, Pink, Ghost Stories, Super 30 and Baaghi 3. Vijay Varma has also starred in the web shows A Suitable Boy, She, Mirzapur and OK Computer.