Meet Archana Patil, Shivraj Patil's Daughter-In-Law, Who Joined BJP

Archana Patil Chakurkar, the daughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha speaker and Congress stalwart Shivraj Patil, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today ahead of the general elections 2024. Ms Patil's induction into the BJP was marked by a formal event in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

Welcoming Ms Patil into the BJP, Devendra Fadnavis said, “Shivraj Patil is a very powerful leader. Today Archana Patil from his family is entering our party, it is a big thing. Shivraj Patil has a big heritage. Archana has come with that heritage. This will strengthen the party. Impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work, she has joined the party.”

#WATCH | Archana Patil Chakurkar, daughter-in-law of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/mTwUfpZUBw — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

Here are some facts about Archana Patil

1. Archana Patil is currently the chairperson and managing director of Lifecare Hospital and Research Centre in Udgir, Maharashtra.



2. She pursued her Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from Government Medical College, Miraj, Maharashtra.

3. Ms Patil has been involved with the Urja Foundation since March 2005 and has dedicated herself to social services for the past 19 years.

4. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam", which gives equal opportunity to women, Ms Patil joined the BJP, saying the party's ideologies have had a great influence on her.

5. Archana Patil's husband, Shailesh Patil Chandurkar, is the state secretary of Congress. Her father-in-law, Shivraj Patil, served as the Union Home Minister between 2004 and 2008 in the Congress-led UPA government.

Archana Patil, along with former state minister Baswaraj Murumkar, an aide of Shivraj Patil, had initially planned to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. However, they postponed the plan due to her daughter's wedding.