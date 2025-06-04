5 Die At Odisha Hospital Due To 'Wrong Injection', Investigation Ordered

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Five critically ill patients died within hours at a hospital in Odisha, reportedly after receiving incorrect injections. An investigation is underway, with police involvement and post-mortem results pending to determine the cause of death.

Five critically ill patients have died in a span of a few hours at the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Koraput. The deaths occurred on Tuesday night, allegedly after hospital staff allegedly administered them the wrong injection.

The patients who died were from various parts of south Odisha, including Koraput, Borigumma, Semiliguda, Malkangiri and Kalahandi. Reports these patients were admitted to the ICU and surgical wards for post-operative care and critical monitoring.



Around 11 pm on Tuesday, three patients admitted to the ICU and two others placed in general surgery beds died at short intervals. Their families allege the hospital staff administered the second round of injections to the patients shortly before their deaths.



The police have begun an investigation and a post-mortem report is awaited to find out the exact cause of death.



Tension gripped the hospital premises as angry families gathered and the Koraput Town Police personnel were deployed at the hospital to prevent any incident. The police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, the report said.



Speaking to reporters, the medical superintendent Susanta Kumar Sahu said, "When a patient is in a critical stage, we have to give some injections. I think that the injection might not have responded at that time. According to the protocol, when a patient's blood pressure goes down, we give the same injection to normalize the pressure."



"We have formed a primary investigation committee with the HOD of the entire department, if there is negligence in the medicine, injection and treatment of any doctor, then we will definitely take action against him," he added.



If any injection or medicine is found to be expired, then strict action will be taken against the doctor who was on duty at that time and everything will be known after post-mortem and police investigation," the Medical Superintendent said.



When asked that the death of five patients in a row raises doubts on the treatment proceedure, Susanta Kumar Sahu said, "We will definitely investigate now, if there is any deficiency in the treatment, then we will take action against whoever is responsible."



With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh