"487 Presumed Indians With Final Removal Orders": Centre On US Deportations

The Centre today announced that they have been told by US authorities that there are 487 presumed Indian citizens with "final removal orders". This announcement comes in the backdrop of a political row over 104 Indian migrants who were sent back to India, chained and shackled, on a C-17 US military aircraft on Wednesday.

"We've been told there are 487 presumed Indian citizens with final removal orders," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

A US military aircraft carrying the migrants landed in Amritsar, marking the first mass deportation under President Donald Trump's administration. The deportees, who had attempted to enter the United States through illegal channels, were piled up in an aircraft and were reportedly shackled and restrained throughout the flight, only to be freed upon arrival in India.

"Their legal position and status insofar as the US justice system is concerned, we have some information on the number of immigrants concerned. We are working with such numbers made available to us," Mr Misri said.

On the US using military aircraft to deport Indians, the Foreign Secretary said: "This particular deportation is somewhat different compared to earlier flights. In the US system itself, it was described as a national security operation."

The deportation, and the manner in which it was carried out, became a political flashpoint with the Opposition asking why the Centre did not intervene to bring them back on its terms.

The Centre defended its position, citing international obligations, but Opposition leaders pointed out that the Indian government had previously arranged special flights to evacuate its citizens from crisis zones.

