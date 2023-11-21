48-Hour Shutdown 'Strictly Enforced' In Manipur's Kangpokpi After 2 Killed In Ambush

National highway-2 was blocked at various locations in the Kangpokpi district till Gamgiphai.

The Kangpokpi district in Manipur witnessed stringent enforcement of a total shutdown following the killing of two people from the Kuki-Zo community in an ambush.

Personnel from the 6 India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and his driver were killed brutally in an ambush allegedly carried out by valley-based insurgent groups between Leilon Vaiphei and Kharam Vaiphei in the Kangchup area of Kangpokpi district yesterday. The tribal body said the victims belonged to the Kuki-Zo community.

In response to the killing of two people, an emergency total shutdown was called by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), the top Kuki-Zo tribal body. The 48-hour shutdown will end tomorrow at 6 pm.

People volunteering during the total shutdown thoroughly checked the documents of vehicles on National Highway 2 and allowed only essential services to pass and others were sent back.

All shops and business establishments were closed including educational institutions on the first day of the total shutdown.

National highway-2 was blocked at various locations in the Kangpokpi district till Gamgiphai.

The CoTU sought the intervention of the Centre to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

There is also no sight of relaxation or withdrawal of the total shutdown on the part of the tribal body.