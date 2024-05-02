45 Royal Families Extend Support To PM Modi Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

The state will vote for 25 out of 26 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. (File)

In a big boost to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as many as 45 royal families have extended their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The members of the royal families gathered in Rajkot. 15-16 royal family members were present, while the others extended their letter of support for PM Modi.

Thakor Saheb of Rajkot Mandhata, Sinhji Jadeja, said that the members have gathered to discuss about the nation's interest.

"It is undoubtedly a clear picture that the Rajput community and the former rulers have closely been associated with PM Narendra Modi. All the rulers are here because of PM Narendra Modi's vision. His tech-savvy approach to take all mediums to take India to the next level of development," Sinhji Jadeja told ANI.

His statement comes amid ongoing protests by Kshatriyas or Rajputs in Gujarat against Union Minister Parshottam Rupala's controversial remarks against them.

On March 22, during an election campaign speech in Rajkot in Gujarat, Union Minister and Rajkot BJP candidate Parshottam Rupala triggered controversy when he praised the Dalits at the expense of the Kshatriyas or Rajputs.

Commenting on British rule, Rupala said, "Even kings and royals bowed down to the British, started family bonds with them, broke bread with them, and even married their daughters to them but this Rukhi Samaj (a Dalit community) did not budge. I salute them for their fortitude and strength. It is this strength that has kept Sanatana Dharma alive...Jai Bhim!" His reference to roti-beti vyavahar (breaking bread and entering into marital relations) caused anger that neither he nor the party anticipated in a State where the BJP enjoys near-complete dominance.

Speaking to ANI, Sinhji Jadeja said, "Today the ex-rulers of Saurashtra, Kachchh and Gujarat have gathered here to ponder over the nation's interest at large, and how India in the international arena can keep its head held high."

He appreciated the development in the country in the last 10 years and hailed PM Modi as a 'global leader'.

"He is now a global leader, and it is without doubt that we give our fullest support to PM Modi," he added.

Notably, Gujarat, the home state of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is a citadel of the BJP with the party winning all 26 seats in the last two general elections.

The state will vote for 25 out of 26 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

On the remaining constituency of Surat, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected 'unopposed' after the nomination papers of the Congress party's candidate Nilesh Kumbhani were rejected, as his three proposers claimed in an affidavit to the district election officer they had not signed his nomination form.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)