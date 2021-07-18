41,157 Fresh Covid Cases In 24 Hours In India, 7.4% Higher Than Yesterday

India today logged 41,157 new cases, 7.4% higher than yesterday. 518 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

  1. The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per hundred - stands at 2.13 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 27 consecutive days.

  2. The active cases have declined to 4,22,660 and comprise 1.36 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 per cent, the data shows. 

  3. The total vaccine doses administered has reached 40.49 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

  4. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 8,172 new COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths which took the state's infection tally to 62,05,190 and deaths to 1,26,851.

  5. Kerala, one of the worst Covid-affected states in the country, opened its doors  to  Sabarimala temple for five days to allow devotees to conduct monthly rituals.

  6. Tamil Nadu has reported 43 deaths and 2,205 new cases of COVID-19, the Health Department said on Saturday. Of the fresh cases, two were those of returnees from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, said the department. The new cases pushed the tally till date to 25,33,323 and the number of fatalities so far to 33,695.

 



