41,157 Fresh Covid Cases In 24 Hours In India, 7.4% Higher Than Yesterday

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per hundred - stands at 2.13 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 27 consecutive days.

The active cases have declined to 4,22,660 and comprise 1.36 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 per cent, the data shows.

The total vaccine doses administered has reached 40.49 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 8,172 new COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths which took the state's infection tally to 62,05,190 and deaths to 1,26,851.

Kerala, one of the worst Covid-affected states in the country, opened its doors to Sabarimala temple for five days to allow devotees to conduct monthly rituals.