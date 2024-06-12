40 Years Of Service, Top Miliary Honours: All About India's Next Army Chief

New Delhi:
Lt Gen Dwived was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu & Kashmir Rifles) in 1984.
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed the next chief of the Indian Army, one of the largest miliary forces in the world. Lt Gen Dwivedi, who is currently the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, will take over from General Manoj C Pande on June 30.
Here are 5 facts about Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi:
- Lt Gen Dwivedi was born on July 1, 1964 and is an alumnus of the Sainik School Rewa, National Defence College and the US Army War College. He has an M Phil in Defence and Management Studies and two Master's Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.
- He was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu & Kashmir Rifles) of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984.
- He has served in various posts in his 40 years of service, including Command of Regiments (18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles), Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East) and 9 Corps.
- In the rank of Lt Gen, he has served as the Director General Infantry and General Officer Commanding in Chief (Headquarter Northern Command) from 2022-2024. This was before he was appointed the Vice Chief of the Army.
- Lt Gen Dwivedi has been decorated with some of the most prestigious military recognitions, including Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards. He was also conferred 'Distinguished Fellow' in the coveted NDC equivalent course at the US Army War College.