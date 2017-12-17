4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Head Smashed By Neighbour in Madhya Pradesh

A four-year-old tribal girl in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly raped by a man who smashed her head with a stone to make it difficult to identify her and dumped her body in a forest, police said. Twenty five-year-old Karan, who lived next door in Manawar, about 325 km from Bhopal, lured the girl to a deserted place where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh said that after allegedly raping the girl, Karan smashed her head with a stone to destroy evidence and dumped her in a forest about 500 metres from her home, Mr Singh said."We found her body in the forest and after investigation, we rounded up Karan who confessed to the crime," added Mr Singh.The body has been sent for postmortem to Indore and further investigations are underway, he said.