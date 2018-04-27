14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Abducted, Raped By Four Men In Uttar Pradesh The teenager was abducted by four auto-rickshaw drivers from the circulating area of Bareilly station on Wednesday night.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police said a case has been registered against the four auto rickshaw drivers.(File photo) Bareilly: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by four people in Bareilly, a police official said today.



The teenager was abducted by four auto-rickshaw drivers from the circulating area of Bareilly station on Wednesday night, said Santosh Kumar, the circle officer of GRP.



"Later in the day, the girl narrated the sequence of events to a vendor, and a case was registered against the four persons on Thursday," Mr Kumar said.



Two of the four accused persons were arrested, he said, adding that they were identified as Anil, 27 and Lalit, 24.





A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by four people in Bareilly, a police official said today.The teenager was abducted by four auto-rickshaw drivers from the circulating area of Bareilly station on Wednesday night, said Santosh Kumar, the circle officer of GRP. "Later in the day, the girl narrated the sequence of events to a vendor, and a case was registered against the four persons on Thursday," Mr Kumar said.Two of the four accused persons were arrested, he said, adding that they were identified as Anil, 27 and Lalit, 24. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter