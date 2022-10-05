4 Terrorists Killed In Back-To-Back Encounters In Kashmir's Shopian

Security forces had launched separate operations in Shopian's Drach and Moolu areas on Tuesday.

Four terrorists have been killed by security forces in back-to-back encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, police said today.

Three of the four terrorists were linked with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed and the fourth was associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, Kashmir police tweeted from its official handle, quoting the additional director general of police.

Among the three Jaish terrorists killed in the gunfight in Shopian's Drach, two have been identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed, who were involved in the recent killings of a Special Police Officer and a labourer in Pulwama, police said.

Security forces had launched separate operations in Shopian's Drach and Moolu areas on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The encounter in Moolu is still on, police said.

