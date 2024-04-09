4 Suffocate To Death While Cleaning Sewage Treatment Plant In Maharashtra

The Arnala Police have registered a case under accidental death (Representational)

Four labourers died due to suffocation while carrying out cleaning activities inside a sewage treatment plant in Maharashtra's Virar.

The victims have been identified as 28-year-old Shubham Parakar, 27-year-old Amol Ghatale, 24-year-old Nikhil Ghatale and 29-year-old Sagar Tendulkar.

According to officials from the Arnala Police Station, the four labourers, ventured into the depths of the sewage treatment plant, which was about 25-30 feet deep, for cleaning purposes. Unfortunately, they succumbed to suffocation during the cleaning process.

Upon learning of the incident, locals immediately alerted the police and fire brigade. Prompt response teams rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue the labourers.

However, by the time they were retrieved from the sewage treatment plant, it was too late. They were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival by the attending doctors.

The Arnala Police have registered a case under accidental death and initiated further investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the tragic incident.

