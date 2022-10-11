4 Arrested For Allegedly Conspiring To Kill Uttarakhand Minister: Police

Saurabh Bahuguna is among the youngest members of the Pushkar Singh Dhami cabinet. (File)

The Uttarakhand Police has arrested four people for allegedly conspiring to kill state Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna, and stepped up security at his residence, officials said Tuesday.

Those arrested include Hira Singh, the main accused who allegedly hatched the plan while in jail to kill the minister holding him responsible for him being imprisoned, and putting an end to his illegal mining activity, the officials said.

Saurabh, son of former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, is among the youngest members of the Pushkar Singh Dhami cabinet.

Hira Singh is accused of plotting an attack on the minister along with Satnam Singh alias Satta, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Aziz alias Guddu, the officials said.

Circle Officer Om Prakash Sharma said the four were arrested on Monday from Sitarganj in Udham Singh Nagar district on the basis of a complaint lodged by Mr Bahuguna's representative and BJP leader Umashankar Dubey.

They were produced in a local court which sent them to judicial custody.

Circle Officer Mr Sharma said Hira Singh paid Rs 5.70 lakh to Satnam Singh alias Satta for hiring a shooter, Mohammad Aziz alias Guddu, through Harbhajan after getting released on bail, he said.

As much as Rs 2.70 lakh have been recovered from Guddu and Hira Singh's car which has been impounded.

Chief Minister Mr Dhami held a meeting with DGP Ashok Kumar to assess the situation.

Security around the minister's residence in Dehradun has been stepped up with a metal detector installed at the entrance and police personnel deployed in plainclothes.

