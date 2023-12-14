4 Accused In Parliament Security Breach Sent To Police Custody For 7 Days

The four persons arrested from parliament yesterday after a massive security breach, have been sent to police custody for seven days for questioning. Sagar Sharma and D Manoranjan, who were caught inside the Lok Sabha, and Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde -- arrested outside Parliament -- have to be questioned in detail, the Delhi Police contended.

Five persons were arrested yesterday for the security breach in the afternoon in which two men got into the Lok Sabha and let off thick yellow smoke from canisters they smuggled in.

Sagar Sharma from Lucknow and D Manoranjan from Mysuru, had smuggled in smoke bombs which they let off inside parliament. The thick yellow smoke had caused panic for a while. The two were soon caught and overpowered by MPs and parliaments Watch and Ward staff.

The other two, unable to get visitors' passes, were shouting slogans outside parliament, carrying the smoke bombs.

All four have been charged under tough anti-terror law UAPA and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Their accomplice Vishal, in whose house they stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained later from Gurugram. Lalit Jha, a key conspirator and the alleged mastermind, is on the run.

In court today, the police contended that the incident resembled a terror attack and questioned the motive. "Was the purpose of the incident only to express one's point or to carry out some major incident... It has to be investigated whether any terrorist organisation is involved in this entire incident," they told the court.

The court was also told that the accused had probably smuggled in the smoke canisters in their shoes. The men had purchased two pairs of shoes from Lucknow and brought them here, the police said.

The canisters were purchased from Mumbai. The accused were also found carrying some pamphlets, the police said.

Presenting the accused before the special judge Hardeep Kaur, the police had sought 15 days' custody. The judge, however, granted a week's time.